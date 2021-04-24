Morgan Stanley Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $590.90.

NFLX stock opened at $505.55 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $171,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 199.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

