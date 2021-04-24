Morgan Stanley Cuts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $21.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The business had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

