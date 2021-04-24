Morgan Stanley Increases The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $98.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of BX opened at $87.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $87.42. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

