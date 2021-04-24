Morgan Stanley Purchases 304,338 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 344.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in nVent Electric by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 2,602.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

