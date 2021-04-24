Morgan Stanley Raises International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $152.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE IBM opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.37. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $144.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

