Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.55.

TSE MTL opened at C$13.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.83. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

