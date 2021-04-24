MurAll (PAINT) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. MurAll has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $845,283.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00064067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00053671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.31 or 0.00647784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.41 or 0.07712965 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,842,110 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,569,785 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

