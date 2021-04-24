Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. United Bank grew its position in Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Intel by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 19.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

