Mushroom Price Up 439.1% Over Last 7 Days (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Mushroom has traded up 439.1% against the US dollar. One Mushroom coin can currently be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00004751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mushroom has a total market capitalization of $73.30 million and $78,815.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mushroom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00059018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00266393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.28 or 0.01002554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,315.33 or 1.00229661 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00022639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.41 or 0.00614354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mushroom Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,225,751 coins and its circulating supply is 30,733,255 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Buying and Selling Mushroom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mushroom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mushroom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mushroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mushroom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.