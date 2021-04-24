Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report $155.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.58 million and the highest is $161.20 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $164.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $642.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.87 million to $645.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $684.07 million, with estimates ranging from $678.03 million to $690.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 484,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,389. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

