Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $7.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nabtesco in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will earn $7.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $761.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Nabtesco had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NCTKF stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. Nabtesco has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

