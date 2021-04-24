Nash Exchange Hits 1-Day Volume of $471,833.00 (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Nash Exchange has traded up 130.3% against the US dollar. Nash Exchange has a market cap of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00268231 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.14 or 0.01018971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,013.84 or 0.99900151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00022964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.88 or 0.00608981 BTC.

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash Exchange

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nash Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

