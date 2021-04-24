National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $4.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.05.

Shares of CP stock opened at $370.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $214.54 and a 1 year high of $390.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway shares are set to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,447,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after acquiring an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 247,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after acquiring an additional 193,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

