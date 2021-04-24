National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NPI. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC raised shares of Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.20.

TSE:NPI opened at C$44.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$9.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.03. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$28.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 68.65%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.