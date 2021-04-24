National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.37.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $108.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after acquiring an additional 925,820 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,356 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $54,001,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.