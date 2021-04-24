National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%.

Shares of NKSH opened at $35.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $229.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director John Elliott Dooley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

