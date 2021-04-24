National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

NGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. National Grid has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

