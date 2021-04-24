Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.20

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 5377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $630.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.37. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. On average, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $3,093,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

