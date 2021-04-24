Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.20

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 5377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $630.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.37. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. On average, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $3,093,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

