Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.47

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.47 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 535,210 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.46 million and a PE ratio of -7.80.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. It also explores and develops coal mine.

