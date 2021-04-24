Needham & Company LLC Raises Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $135.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.70. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

