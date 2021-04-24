Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Baader Bank

Baader Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NSRGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $119.06 on Friday. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $124.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

