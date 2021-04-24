NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after buying an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $135,665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $78.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.