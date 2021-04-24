Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $600.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $590.90.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $505.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.05. The company has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

