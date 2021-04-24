Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00128894 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

