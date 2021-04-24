New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.83

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.78. New Gold shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 61,872 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,839 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,147,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 949,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

