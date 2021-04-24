NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $415,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Whirlpool by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $238.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $246.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

