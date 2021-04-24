NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Get NICE alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NICE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.85.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $239.00 on Wednesday. NICE has a 1-year low of $160.73 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.