Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) PT Raised to $94.00

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

