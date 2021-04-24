Niftyx Protocol Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $25.83 million and $911,733.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000993 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00063607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00054718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00091065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.73 or 0.00649367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.26 or 0.07757932 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.