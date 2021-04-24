NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,691 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,585,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 165,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 25.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 140,680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Shares of NKE opened at $130.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

