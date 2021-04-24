NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given Sell Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Shares of NKE opened at $130.19 on Friday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average of $135.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after buying an additional 60,384 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

