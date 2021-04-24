Nord/LB Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €78.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.94 ($92.87).

ETR DAI opened at €73.70 ($86.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. Daimler has a 1-year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 1-year high of €77.99 ($91.75).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

