Norges Bank Invests $17.56 Million in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 881,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $96,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUYA. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. CLSA lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

