Norges Bank Invests $18.91 Million in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,395,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,913,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.21% of Steelcase as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.