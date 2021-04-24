Norges Bank Purchases New Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 493,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,554,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

PRA Group stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

