Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 581,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.53% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $4,707,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Canada Goose by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Canada Goose by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 45,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.34.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.