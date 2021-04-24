Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $737.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 244,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

