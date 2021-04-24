Northern Trust Corp Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Greene County Bancorp were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCBC opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 29.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $28,140.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,437.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

