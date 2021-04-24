Northern Trust Corp Has $842,000 Stock Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.18% of TravelCenters of America worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $389.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. CIBC raised TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

