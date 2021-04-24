Northern Trust Corp Has $868,000 Stock Position in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Urovant Sciences were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,891,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

UROV stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.

Urovant Sciences Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UROV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV).

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.