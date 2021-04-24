Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $585,000.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $27.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

