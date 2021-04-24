Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Farmer Bros. worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FARM shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.58. Farmer Bros. Co. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

