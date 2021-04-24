Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,290 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Evolus were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $9.17 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. Analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOLS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

