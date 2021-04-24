Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

