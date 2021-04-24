Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$49.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NPI. CIBC upgraded Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$57.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.20.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power stock opened at C$44.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$28.76 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.