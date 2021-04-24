Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $263.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.71 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit