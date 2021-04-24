Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $263.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.71 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

