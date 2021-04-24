Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 50,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 335,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 71,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

