Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 310 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

NYSE ABC opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $121.82.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

