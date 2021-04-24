Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $3,067,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 65,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $67.31 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

