Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.9% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 39,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 103.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 119,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $121.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

